Application Process

Applications will be reviewed as they are received and applicants will be accepted or denied on a rolling basis. Please contact your county/regional economic development organization to assess your company’s viability and to complete an application.

Commerce will not review applications directly submitted to Commerce staff. Applications must be submitted through the local ADO.

Due to anticipated volumes, please allow 4 to 6 weeks for processing and disbursement of grants.

Approved grant expenditures:

Grant funds can used for operational expenses including rent, supplies/inventory, utility bills, etc. as well as consulting, marketing, and training.

Applications must include a list of proposed expenses grants will be spent on. Applications without a list of proposed expenses will be considered incomplete. This reimbursement-based grant can assist with outstanding invoices dated March 1 and beyond.

Note that payroll cannot be reimbursed via Working Washington grant program. Please direct all payroll needs to Employment Security Department.

The following expenses are not eligible: capitalized equipment, travel, office equipment, and computer software.

Apply

To apply, download the application via the link below. Save it to your computer. Fill it out as completely as you can. Save the completed form and make sure the data has been properly recorded in it. Email the completed form to the appropriate economic development organization in your county (links on the right (desktop) or below (mobile). If you need the actual email address, the list can be viewed here.

If you have a question about the grant program, please use the corresponding email for your county to submit it.